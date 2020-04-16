Recent deaths in Carlow

The death has occurred of Bridie Colgan (née) McCabe, Rathdaniel, Rathvilly who passed away peacefully on 15 April in the exceptional care of the staff of Signa Care Killerig. Predeceased by her husband John, brother Phil (McCabe), Tullow and sister Nan (Heagney), Sligo. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Donnacha, John and Thomas, daughter Miriam, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Lars, her 11 cherished grandchildren Paul, Emma, Clare, Donn, Louise, Anna, Edel, Erik, Eoghan, Olivia and Saoirse, her sister-in-law, niece and nephews. May Bridie rest in peace. Bridie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, however, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private. Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.rathvillykilteganparish.ieon Friday 17 April at 11am.A memorial mass for Bridie will take place at a later date.

The death has taken place on Seamus Griffith of Raheny, Dublin 5 and formerly of Rosdillig, Co Carlow on 16 April peacefully after a short illness. Loving father of the late Damien, he will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Ann, his children Stephanie, Suzanne, Ray, and Derek, his grandchildren Aisling, Cliona, Evan, Caoimhe, Emily and Oisin, sisters Sheila, Lillie and Mollie, brother Peadar and extended family and friends. Seamus’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolence and we sincerely thank the people of Raheny and afar for their warm and kind words. May he rest in peace. A private funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

The death has occurred of Eddie Dagg, 2 Monacurragh, Carlow town who died on 15 April at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Des, Orla and Darragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Greg, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Stacey, grandchildren Dylan, Aoife, Caoimhe, Fiachra, Hannah, Erin and Amber, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

The death has occurred of Eileen Clarke (née O’Neill), Waterstown, Rathvilly on 16 April peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Matt, Ger and Declan, daughters Mary, Angie and Ursula, sisters Maureen, Peg, Betty, Bridie, Fran and Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 25 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends. May Eileen rest in peace. Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place in St Patrick’s Cemetery on Friday at 4pm. House strictly private please.