Reduced number of TDs to attend Dáil sitting today

[timgcapimported=Leo Varadkar. Brian Lawless/PA Wire]c4852730-d142-499b-8071-0ed74691e152__c9ffb278-7865-42bf-936d-aa8a65485466.jpg[/timgcapimported]

A reduced number of TDs will attend a Dáil sitting today to discuss the coronavirus crisis.

They are looking for answers on testing turnaround times, the handling of nursing homes through this crisis and the economic impact the current restrictions are having.

Last night Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil approved a document about going into government together.

Leo Varadkar and Micheál Martin won the backing of their parties to proceed with their historic agreement towards forming a government, despite dissent from senior colleagues.

At separate meetings of the Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil parliamentary parties, both leaders presented their “highly aspirational” joint framework document, running to 22 pages, to their parties for approval but concerns have been raised about how realistic it is.

Fianna Fáil Kilkenny TD John McGuinness reportedly told his party colleagues that the only thing missing from the document was “free wifi and Netflix for everyone”.

At the Fine Gael meeting, three ministers, Michael Ring, Michael Creed, and John Paul Phelan, voiced either opposition or grave reservations about entering into a deal with Fianna Fáil.