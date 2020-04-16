Warning issued over illegal fires

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Fire Service is again appealing to members of the public to heed warnings relating to the illegal lighting of outdoor fires.

Over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend, firefighters from Hacketstown and Bagenalstown fire brigades attended a number of large outdoor fires across the county.

On Saturday night, two units from Bagenalstown fire brigade attended an extensive gorse fire in the Knockroe area of the Blackstairs Mountains.

A large fire in the St Mullins area was brought under control in the early hours of yesterday morning, 14 April, by crews from Bagenalstown and Graignamanagh fire brigades.

“We are appealing to landowners not to light outdoor fires as they are placing an additional strain on emergency services at a time when those services are already involved in supporting the national response to the Covid-19 outbreak,” said a spokesperson for Carlow County Fire Service.

“We wish to again remind members of the public that all notices informing Carlow County Council of controlled burning will not be accepted for the duration of the Covid-19 emergency and that they should refrain from all forms of controlled burning at this time,” the spokesperson added.

During the current crisis, Carlow County Fire Service will, as always, be ready to attend emergency calls.

Remember, in an emergency, phone 999 or 112 and know your Eircode.