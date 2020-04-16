What it’s like to study at home

Leah Byrne from Tombeg, a student in Coláiste Eoin, Hacketstown, tells what it’s like to study from home for the leaving cert

‘IT was the best of times; it was the worst of times,’ Charles Dickens wrote in ***A tale of two cities***.

This, friends, is the tale of two lives: our life before Covid-19 and the life we will have after it. To me, Dickens’s quote perfectly captures what it is like to be a leaving cert student during the pandemic.

For three weeks now I’ve been ‘studying’ from home. It’s been peculiar, to say the least. Initially, I struggled to find a routine ‒ to strike a balance between work and relaxation ‒ but that is something I have struggled with throughout my time in secondary school.

As we all know, the internet never sleeps; it is an all-pervasive element of our lives and it’s ironic really that the tool that once caused huge angst in every teenage/parent relationship has now become our new messiah.

Coming from a small school works to our advantage. I am blessed ‒ I know it is a cliché ‒ but we truly are a family. We’ve gone through challenges before and we’ll do so again. My teachers have been amazing. I have the most incredible teachers who have done everything in their power to help, not only with my studies but also my fears and anxieties. This is a world none of us was prepared for and they’ve stepped up to the plate with online classes, online quizzes and online ‘let’s just have a chat’ moments. They have gone above and beyond what one could expect of them in these strange times.

Everybody has an opinion on the leaving cert, because they’ve all been through it, but we’re the first cohort to go through a global pandemic at the same time.

For students and their parents who are not sitting exams this year, it’s a perfect time to reconnect with the beauty of the world around them, to see what the ‘best of times’ really means, to take stock and appreciate family and nature. Leaving cert students, however, are told to ‘control the controllable’ and cannot afford to simply stop and stare at nature … time is closing in on us.

At the end of the day, this is a global pandemic and, important as they are, exams cannot and should not take precedence over life. Will the leaving cert go ahead? Who knows? If it does, they will have to make reasonable accommodation for physical distancing, considering the number of Easter eggs I have devoured over the last few days!

These may feel like the ‘worst of times’, but we must try to make the best of them. JM Barrie once said: ‘God gave us memory so that we might have roses in December.’ We are fortunate that some time soon we can create new memories, and in the words of Seamus Heaney: ‘If we winter this one out, we can summer anywhere’ … although it might not be the annual LC holiday in Ibiza!