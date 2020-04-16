What it’s like to teach students remotely

Deaglán Ó Laochra, an English teacher in Gaelcholáiste Cheatharlach, on teaching students remotely

NECESSITY is the mother of invention. Plato could not have possibly imagined how befitting his adage would become in this changing and challenging world that we all currently share. It is entirely appropriate to quote the famous ancient Greek philosopher. His teachings put education on a societal pedestal; education that begins with an appreciation of the beauty that surrounds us, education that is grounded in community, and education that allows us to understand the realities we experience, as strange as they may be.

A school is a constantly evolving and dynamic environment. No two days are ever the same. However, nothing could have prepared the most forward-thinking and tech-savvy practitioner for the unprecedented, overwhelming changes that Covid-19 has inflicted upon students and teachers alike in these past few weeks.

Fortunately for us, training was provided in how to perform several basic-but-useful tasks on Microsoft Teams: creating a team for each class, assigning school work and uploading relevant worksheets or papers and even correcting assignments through OneNote using a stylus pen. Students, too, had been provided with some tuition on using Teams from their perspective.

Some of these enforced changes have been very successful. To be able to maintain regular communication between student and teacher on a learning-focused and collaborative platform has proven to be a source of support, hope, connectedness, structure and, dare I say, normality, as we now know it, for both students and teachers alike.

It is a very different time. The tools of communication we typically take for granted have disappeared. Roaming around the classroom to ensure everyone is on-topic, giving a look of approval when a task is completed, a simple thumbs-up to a group of students who have completed their project with pride; these once-common and still-crucial elements of teaching and learning are not as easily utilised any more. But progressively, we have found new ways. Emojis have become a more frequent feature of feedback for our students. Feedback rubrics for each assignment or homework task can be filled in and personalised. We are still adapting every week to new ways and means of showing the pathway to improvement.

Over these past few weeks we have found novel ways of giving and receiving information. Students can add voice notes with their work to explain a certain concept. Virtual whiteboards can be shared with a class, where each participant can interact with class content. Online video classes are recorded and automatically shared with each class so that any absentees can access the learning in their own time. Students are finding a new way to take greater responsibility for their learning and being able to do so more independently. In many instances, some students tend to feel more comfortable asking questions behind the relative safety of their keyboard than they would have in the classroom. These are all positive improvements in the way we teach and learn that have been highlighted and accelerated as a result of our recent national challenges.

There is no perfect or one-size-fits-all way to teach or to learn. Perhaps being exposed to quadratic equations or ***an tuiseal ginideach*** while eating your porridge or helping to make lunch for your brother or sister is far from ideal. Who would have thought that less than a month ago we’d be conducting wellbeing classes and school assembly virtually through the medium of the internet?

We are all experiencing a new reality that resides itself in the virtual. It is not perfect, but it is necessary and it is evolving rapidly. It will help some students more than it will help others. Certainly, in these uncertain times, we need all the help we can get.