10% of Irish people would not take a Covid-19 vaccine – survey

One in 10 Irish people say they would not take any new vaccine that could prevent Covid-19.

A study by psychologists at Maynooth University and Trinity College found just 65% would definitely use it.

The researchers say it is a “worryingly low” level.

Dr Fréderíque Vallières, director of the Trinity Centre for Global Health, says they are going to investigate further.

“There were a healthy number of individuals – over 60% – who said that they would accept a vaccine for themselves or for their children should it become available.

“We did find about one in four who said that they would maybe consider it and then about 10% who said that they wouldn’t consider it.

“In this next wave of surveys that we are hoping to conduct in the next couple of weeks, we hope to explore that further.”

Dr Vallières said that vaccines and immunisations are important to reach herd immunity.

“So to make sure there is a sufficient number of the population that is protected by the vaccine so that we can actually protect those who cannot access them or are too vulnerable to access them.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]