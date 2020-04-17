  • Home >
  • National News >
  • 250 cannabis plants seized following discovery of Killarney grow house

250 cannabis plants seized following discovery of Killarney grow house

Friday, April 17, 2020

Gardaí have seized over 250 suspected cannabis plants after discovering a grow house in Killarney, Co Kerry yesterday.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house and its land outside of Killarney town shortly after 10.30am yesterday morning.

During the search, 250 suspected cannabis plants at the early stage of growth were found.

If grown to maturity and sold the plants would have a potential street value of €206,000.

Gardaí also seized €100 in cannabis herb, €2,500 in cash and a weighing scales.

No arrests have been made but gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

Friday, 17/04/20 - 12:40pm

Calls for TD’s travel expenses to be cut during crisis

Friday, 17/04/20 - 12:00pm

Keelings under fire for flying in fruit pickers from abroad during pandemic

Friday, 17/04/20 - 11:10am