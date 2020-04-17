Armed robber leaves Carlow business empty handed

Gardaí in Carlow were alerted to an attempted robbery at a commercial premises on Tullow Road shortly after 6.30am on Thursday morning. A man unloading a delivery at the rear of the store was approached by a masked male brandishing a knife. The man escaped to the front of the store where he flagged down a passer-by. The suspect entered the shop and unsuccessfully attempted to open the safe and left with nothing. The public is asked to contact Carlow gardaí at 059 913 6620 if they noticed anything suspicious in the area around this time.

Separately, gardaí in Carlow received a report of a break in at an office in Presentation Place on Thursday. A neighbour heard glass breaking around 3am. While for a walk later, the neighbour noticed the window of the premises was smashed. Gardaí discovered an internal window had also been smashed. Nothing was taken, anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Carlow.

A farmer also discovered his cattle box missing from his yard in Cloghristick, Milford on Thursday 16 April. The cattle box, a silver 5ft x 8ft Murphy box, was last seen on Thursday 26th March. People can contact gardaí in Carlow with any information.