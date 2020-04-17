Better support for students

The President of Institute of Technology Carlow, Dr Patricia Mulcahy, welcomed the recent announcement by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton TD of increased supports from telecom providers during Covid-19.

“As our students and staff prepare for online examination and assessments in the days and weeks ahead, I welcome the commitment by the major providers to provide extra capacity where needed, ensuring our students have strong and effective internet and broadband service before and during their exams without the worry of poor connectivity and of being penalised financially for the increased use of online resources,” said Dr Mulcahy.

“Access to specific IT Carlow resources, such as Blackboard, Turnitin, One Drive and various library online resources will now be zero-rated and students will not lose any of their allowance – and suffer unnecessary financial outlay – by accessing these sites. These measures are most welcome at what is a stressful time for students and a new departure for them as examinations and assessments go online,” she added.

The major commications companies have made a commitment to provide affordable, unlimited mobile data access, traffic management measures to avoid network congestion, access to educational resource websites and the commitment to engage with customers in financial difficulty.

The companies involved in the new measures are BT Ireland, Eir, Pure Telecom, Sky Ireland, Tesco Mobile Ireland, Three Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland and Vodafone.