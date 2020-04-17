Carlow Chamber boss wants rates cancelled

Commercial rates should be cancelled outright for businesses forced to close due to Covid-19, according to the Carlow Chamber CEO.

Currently, commercial rates have been deferred for three months, but CEO Brian O’Farrell said measures are needed to go a step further.

“There are many businesses shut down that are not earning any income. The deferral of rates is no good. There needs to be measures that match what businesses are going through. There needs to be a cancellation of rates while these businesses are closed. If there is no revenue coming in, there is no point having revenue going out.”

Chambers Ireland, of which Carlow Chamber is a member, has been pushing for this on a national level.

Mr O’Farrell added: “One of the things we have been calling for is state contracts should also be paid up in a timely and efficient manner to keep the circulation of money into the economy.”

However, Mr O’Farrell said companies that could pay rates should do so in order to maintain a tax base for services.

Entering the third week of the lockdown, Mr O’Farrell was amazed to see the number of local businesses “operating” while not being able to open their doors.

“There a lot of businesses operating in a different manner, but they are still trying to deliver a product or service where they can.”

Carlow Chamber has been highlighting these positive stories in their regular newsletter and hoped to further share them in the near future.