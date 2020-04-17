Coronavirus: 44 more deaths announced as tally surpasses 500

By Joel Slattery

Forty-four more people who contracted Covid-19 have died, the Department of Health have announced.

That brings the total number of deaths related to the virus to 530.

The geographic breakdown of the latest confirmed deaths are:

33 deaths located in the east

3 in the north-west

3 in the south

5 in the west

The median age of the latest reported deaths is 84, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team.

There were also 597 new confirmed cases reported by Irish labs and 112 cases from German labs.

Those tallies bring the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland to 13,908.

In the North, 18 people with the virus died, bringing their death toll to 176.

The total number of cases in the North is now 2,338, after another 137 were confirmed today.

Earlier, the Irish Nurse and Midwives Organisation has revealed that nearly one in 10 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland are nurses.

According to HSE figures obtained by the INMO, nurses make up 9.2% of diagnosed Covid-19 cases in the country, while healthcare workers make up more than a quarter of positive coronavirus cases tested here.

Out of the 9,599 cases diagnosed by last Saturday, 2,501 – or 26% – were healthcare workers with more than a third, 883, of them are nurses.

