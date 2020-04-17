Coronavirus: Moratorium on gas and electricity disconnections extended to mid-June

File photo

A moratorium on gas and electricity disconnections has been extended.

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities, along with gas and electricity suppliers, increased the measure until June 16 following the recent extension of government measures regarding Covid-19.

It was brought in to protect and reassure customers during this period of uncertainty and to ensure that they have gas and electricity supply.

Last month, the ESB has warned it will be challenged – both financially and operationally – by the coronavirus crisis.

The energy utility posted an after-tax profit of €338m for 2019 and has recommended a dividend of €88m for the State – which would bring combined payments over the past decade to €1.2bn.

“We are acutely aware that we are in the midst of an unprecedented event with many of our customers experiencing financial challenges and uncertainty,” the company said.