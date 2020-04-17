Fake Facebook page

A fraudulent Facebook page purporting to be the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) is inviting people to contact them via WhatsApp to apply for or renew their driving licence. They are then seeking payment of over €200.

Gardaí warned that is a scam to part people with their money. The NDLS does not have any official social media pages and the only way to contact the NDLS is through the official RSA social media pages or online through www.rsa.ie or www.ndls.ie .

Investigations are ongoing.