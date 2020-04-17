Gardaí investigating attack on Chinese restaurant in Galway

Quay Street, Galway

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a Chinese restaurant in Galway yesterday.

It took place on Quay Street at around 5.45pm.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

During the incident a man, aged in his 40s, wad injured and taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have identified all parties involved and are following a definite line of enquiry.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Last night, Sinn Féin TD for Galway-West Mairéad Farrell condemned the incident.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Farrell said: “Disturbing reports about a racist incident in Galway City towards Chinese businesses, racism has no place in our society.”