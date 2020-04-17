  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí investigating attack on Chinese restaurant in Galway

Gardaí investigating attack on Chinese restaurant in Galway

Friday, April 17, 2020

Quay Street, Galway

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at a Chinese restaurant in Galway yesterday.

It took place on Quay Street at around 5.45pm.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media.

During the incident a man, aged in his 40s, wad injured and taken to University Hospital Galway with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí have identified all parties involved and are following a definite line of enquiry.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Last night, Sinn Féin TD for Galway-West Mairéad Farrell condemned the incident.

Writing on Twitter, Ms Farrell said: “Disturbing reports about a racist incident in Galway City towards Chinese businesses, racism has no place in our society.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

#StillHere: Campaign reminds those suffering sexual and domestic abuse help still available

Friday, 17/04/20 - 12:40pm

Calls for TD’s travel expenses to be cut during crisis

Friday, 17/04/20 - 12:00pm

Keelings under fire for flying in fruit pickers from abroad during pandemic

Friday, 17/04/20 - 11:10am