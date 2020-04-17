Judicial review bid launched over coronavirus testing at care home

By Press Association

The family of a care home resident in Northern Ireland has launched a bid for a judicial review into the lack of Covid-19 testing.

The challenge is also around the decision to reduce inspections of care homes by the (Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority) RQIA during the pandemic.

It emerged earlier on Friday that at least 41 people have died from Covid-19 in care homes and hospices in the region.

The figure represents around a quarter of the overall tally and involves 23 separate establishments, official statistics up to earlier this month showed.

The family seeking a judicial review have argued that they have been left not being able to visit their loved one as well as knowing fewer inspections of facilities are taking place.

They said that while some departure from the required level of inspection and supervision is to be expected in a time of crisis, the present approach is “not proportionate”.

They also argue that the lack of testing of care home residents represents a “threat to the life of all who live there”.

The department of health has been approached for a response.

