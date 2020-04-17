Late Late date with Brendan!

By Suzanne Pender

“ONE lad said to me it was better than The Late Late Show,” laughs Brendan Hennessy, who has been overwhelmed this week by the response to his online show BenFM.

The show went out from Brendan’s Facebook page last week and proved an instant hit, with a terrific line-up of musicians, performers, sports stars and household names from Carlow and beyond all taking part.

“The feedback has been unbelievable, 6,000 people looked in on the night from all over the world and during the show we had 1,600 texts; I’m shocked to be honest,” smiles Brendan.

The well-known compère and commentator teamed up with Greg Mynhardt of Hedgehog Productions, Carlow to put the online show together, with Brendan reaching out to people all around the globe from his home in Pollerton, Carlow.

So many people were willing to take part, all keen to brighten spirits and join in the entertainment as we search for some light relief from Covid-19.

“We thought the show would run for two hours, but I was talking to the people in between and it ended up being over three hours,” said Brendan.

“Every single person involved in this gave their time free of charge. It’s all voluntary, no-one is getting anything out of it; it’s just something that we thought would be of interest, but we can’t believe how much interest it has generated,” said Brendan.

Among the people featured on the BenFM show were singer-songwriter Charlie McGettigan; Irish rugby star Robbie Henshaw, who played accordion and tin whistle with his sister from their home in Athlone; Kilkenny camogie star Tracy Millea; and former South African rugby international and Carlow RFC coach Dan van Zyl.

On the home front, a host of Carlow sport stars came online to chat with Brendan, include rugby legend Seán O’Brien, Carlow GAA stalwarts Darragh Foley and Marty Kavanagh, rugby star Brian Byrne, who currently plays with Bristol Bears, and top athlete Molly Scott.

Among the real highlights, however, were the amazing Carlow musicians and singers, who lit up screens with their performances.

Among them was tenor Paul Hennessy, Dave O’Neill, Shane Hennessy, Mary Griffin, accompanied by her son Tadhg, Justin Kelly, Louise Delaney, Jane Hennessy, all the way from Portugal, and a performance by students from the Michael Hennessy School of Music, which included Ciara McNally, Laura Doyle, Zoe Grey, Rebecca Mitchell and Teegan Wall.

Another great moment was a segment from former **Voice of Ireland** winner Pat Byrne, who sang with his girlfriend Samantha Della Fave, all the way from Austin, Texas.

“It was so successful that we’ve decided to do another night of it on Monday 27 April from 9pm, because we don’t want to clash with the soaps, when they are only on one night a week now,” laughs Brendan.

“And we’re going to do another concert on Monday 4 May, too,” he added.