A man has been arrested after the seizure of drugs and fake money in Limerick.

The discovery was made at around 4pm at a house on Old Cratloe Road in the city.

Cannabis herb valued at €25,000 and around €5,000 in counterfeit cash were found.

A small quantity of fireworks were also seized.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and taken to Henry St Garda Station.