Motorcyclist dies following road crash in Co Down

By Press Association

A motorcyclist has died following a road crash in Co Down.

Police said just one vehicle was involved in the incident in the Spa Road area of Ballynahinch on Thursday.

PSNI Inspector Brian Mills has issued an appeal for witnesses.

“At around 1.10pm, it was reported a motorcyclist left the road and tragically lost his life at the scene,” he said.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and captured the incident on their dash cam to contact police on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 990.”