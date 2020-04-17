Pets and vets in Covid times

The Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), has just issued guidelines to veterinary professionals on the subject of COVID-19. The advice includes how veterinary practitioners and veterinary nurses can assist their clients or pet owners who may be concerned for their animals’welfare or suspect that their animal may have contracted the virus.

The advice come in light of recent reports of dogs, cats and even zoo tigers and lions have tested positive for the virus and should be taken seriously. However, the council advises that there is currently no indication that pet such as cats and dogs are active transmitters of the infection to humans. This view is shared by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

At this point pets are not considered to be active transmitters of infections for humans.

However, animals that have contact with confirmed or suspect human cases should be treated as high risk of having the virus either on their coats, or in their faeces, as well as in nasal and oral secretions. It would be advisable that such animals be quarantined and kept in isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

They also say that people who are at a high risk of contracting the infection should curtail their interaction with all animals.

If you need to have your pet examined, the vet and their assistants will also wear barrier equipment when examining your pet, as a precaution.

In keeping with other disease control measures, people should always wash their hands after playing with and handling their pets.

The Veterinary Council also acknowledged the veterinary professionals who are continuing to work and provide veterinary care during the current period.