Tinahely Show cancelled

TINAHELY Agricultural Society has today taken the tough decision to cancel its 2020 show in the interest of public health and safety.

In a statement, chairman of the organising committee Thomas McDonald said: “We have not taken this decision lightly, but in the interest of public health and safety we believe we have no other option but to cancel the 2020 show.

“We understand that this decision will be disappointing for our community of members, volunteers, exhibitors, sponsors, trade stands, judges and competitors and, indeed, the whole Wicklow and Leinster community,” he added.

The statement indicated that Tinahely Agricultural Show committee has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 crisis and the disruption it has caused for national and local events.

Mr McDonald states that following consultation with their members and taking account of the recent recommendation by the Irish Shows Association that affiliated shows should not proceed this year, they regrettably made the decision to cancel the 85th Tinahely Agricultural Show.

The show was due to take place on Bank Holiday Monday 3 August.

“We understand this is a very difficult time for so many of the community and in particular small businesses and our thoughts are with you at this difficult time,” said Mr McDonald.

“Please keep safe and continue to follow the HSE guidelines on social distancing. We will take the time to ensure that this ever-popular family show will be even bigger and better in 2021.”