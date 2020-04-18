Carlow asthma sufferers urged to take care

The Asthma Society has urged Carlow sufferers to properly manage their condition during the Covid-19 pandemic.

People with asthma are considered to be more at risk if they do contract Covid-19. They say it is of the utmost importance that people with asthma are properly managing their condition. This will put them in a better position if they do come into contact with the virus.

The Asthma Society have been working tirelessly to support people with asthma, who are understandably, very anxious at this time. The society will be asking all our members and supporters for their support during Asthma Awareness Week between 1-8 May to raise much needed funds.

During this year’s Asthma Awareness Week, the society will launch a new patient support programme, deliver key asthma management messages, launch our new five year strategy, share asthma advocates’ stories and help the country to get asthma under control in 2020.