Carlow doc says patients should not put off calling their GP

CARLOW people are putting off calling their local GP to report ailments that typically would have them reaching for their phone.

Dr Paula Greally of Carlow Medical, Centric Health said the drop-off since the outbreak of Covid-19 has been concerning and she encouraged people to get in contact.

“I have noticed that patients are not calling about the ‘ordinary’ things like lumps and bumps, aches and pains and so forth. I do find this quite concerning. I think people believe that we are inundated now, and this is not true. We want patients to contact us for items that they would normally contact us for.

“We have new ways of doing things now, like telephone and video consultations, but we are here and want to assist like we normally would.

I would encourage your readers to phone us and we can have a chat about their worries and arrange to see them via video consultation or in person if appropriate. But patients do need to phone us first.”

The last few weeks have been “full on” with change to work practices and the embracing of technology to provide a GP service.

“All of us in the practice have adapted to our new normal. There has been huge collegiality among all GPs and hospital-based doctors. In Carlow-Kilkenny we are having weekly videoconferences between the hospital-based consultants and GPs. The Irish College of General Practitioners has also been instrumental in assisting us to stay up to date.

“Covid-19-related work currently accounts for roughly half of the workload. In saying that, two weeks ago it was most of my workload. We are quite busy with phone calls and our patients have been very patient with us,” said Dr Greally.

There has been a lot of scrutiny of Carlow’s low number of positive Covid-19 cases and delays in getting testing results.

Dr Greally said the setting up of 50 test centres nationwide by the Department of Health has been an impressive feat, but undoubtedly there have been issues.

“I know people are waiting for tests and I know this can be worrying for some, however, 80% of people who have this illness will have a mild illness and it is most important that they stay at home and self-isolate. This is the priority over testing and to contact their GP for further advice.

“Overall, I think the people of Carlow are doing an excellent job of physically distancing and self-isolating if they have symptoms. I don’t think that low numbers currently will lead to an air of complacency, as there remains a massive public health campaign and people are sticking to the rules.”