Concern over lack of self-isolation facilities for Traveller and Roma communities

[timgcap=Bernard Joyce of the Irish Traveller Movement]BernardJoyceIrishTravellersMovementFACEBOOK11jan18_large.jpg[/timg]

There is serious concern about the number of Covid-19 related deaths in the Traveller and Roma communities.

The Irish Traveller Movement claims there is a need for more self-isolation facilities for the ethnic minorities.

Some Travellers are living in cramped conditions and are not able to stick to social distancing rules.

Bernard Joyce, a director of the Irish Traveller Movement, says the virus has already claimed many lives in the community.

“There’s been a number of deaths within the Travelling community of both Travellers and Roma,” said Mr Joyce.

“So our concern is that Travellers are a high-risk category group so we need to ensure that members of the community with respiratory and heart problems, people who have gone through chemotherapy or undergone cancer treatment are protected.”

[ul][b]Useful information[/b]

[li]The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it [url=https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/coronavirus/coronavirus.html]here[/url] [/li]

[li]Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people – this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;[/li]

[li]GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.[/li]

[li]ALONE has [burl=987612]launched a national support line[/burl] and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024[/li]

[/ul]