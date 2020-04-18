Dubliner €500k richer after winning EuroMillions Plus prize

An Irish EuroMillions player is €500,000 richer this morning after winning the EuroMillions Plus prize last night.

Residents in south Dublin have been urged to check their tickets today after one lucky player scored the big win.

The ticket was purchased at the SuperValu store in Walkinstown, Dublin 12

While last night’s €67 million EuroMillions jackpot was won by a lucky player in the UK, there were two Irish winners of the ‘Match 5’ prize of €16,606.

Those winning tickets were bought at Lynch’s Foodstore in Tullyallen, Co. Louth and the Spar store in the Village Green in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The National Lottery has extended the deadline people have to claim a prize due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

“We encourage all of our EuroMillions players who purchased a ticket for Friday night’s draw to check their tickets carefully,” a spokesperson said.

At home, tonight’s Lotto jackpot is €9.8m.