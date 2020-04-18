Fires cause havoc

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Fire and Rescue has been battling hard to control fires that have broken out right across Mount Leinster in recent days.

At its peak, more than 40 firefighters from Bagenalstown, Tullow, Graignamanagh and Bunclody fire services were battling fires on both the Carlow and Wexford sides of Mount Leinster.

The National Parks and Wildlife Service, Carlow Civil Defence and An Garda Síochána were also involved in helping to extinguishing the fires.

In some cases it took more than 13 hours to put out fires, but firefighters are facing an uphill battle with people continuing to ignite fires in the area.

In a Facebook post, Carlow Fire and Rescue Services remarked that it was ‘particularly disheartening for us to learn that following hours of exhausting work and the successful extinguishment of this fire that individuals intentionally ignited standing forestry in a separate area of the Corrabut Gap as well as igniting an extensive fire in the Knockroe/Rathgeran area’.

The vast majority of the farming community in the area condemn the lighting of these fires and Carlow Fire Service has been working closely with the local farming community over the past number of months through the Blackstairs Farming Group to raise awareness of the damaging nature of these fires. ‘It is a very small minority of individuals who choose to behave in this manner and intentionally light fires on the Blackstairs Mountains,’ the service remarked.

Crews from Bagenalstown and Bunclody fire brigades returned to the mountain on Friday morning to extinguish the last remnants of these fires, as a status orange wildfire warning is in place.

“We again appeal to members of the community not to light any outdoor fires. We also appeal to the wider public to continue to obey government guidance regarding social distancing and not to drive to the mountains to observe or photograph these fires,’ the service stated.

‘As well as increasing the risk of spreading Covid-19, it is also preventing our vehicles from travelling quickly between fires,’ they add.

Yesterday (Friday) crews from Bagenalstown Fire Brigade were in attendance at an extensive gorse fire close to the transmitter on Mount Leinster, with heavy smoke visible in the area.

Appealing to members of the public not to intentionally light any outdoor fires, Carlow Fire Service added: ‘These types of fires are a serious drain on fire service resources. Fire crews may be delayed in attending life-threatening house fires or road traffic collisions when fighting wildfires.’