Help needed to furnish women’s refuge

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Women’s Aid is appealing for urgent help to desperately furnish and kit out emergency accommodation for women and children in danger.

The Covid-19 lockdown and social restrictions have had devastating effects on women who live with violent partners.

“Some people live in terrifying and dangerous situations … home is not a safe place for everyone,” Anton Scheele from Carlow Women’s Aid told The Nationalist.

“Before Covid-19, if your home was not a safe place, you sometimes had an opportunity to escape from your unsafe home and your unsafe relationship by visiting the family, collecting children from school and so forth.”

For full story see Tuesday’s Nationalist