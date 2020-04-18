Keeping Carlovians on their toes

By Suzanne Pender

KEEPING us active and motivated while restricted is no mean feat, but that’s what Carlow’s Joe Dunny has been doing bright and early each morning.

The well-known instructor runs Fit to Go Bootcamp and with classes at a standstill Joe certainly wasn’t going to allow our bodies go to a standstill, too.

His online classes at 9.30am each morning have attracted hundreds of viewers to his Facebook page, with different sessions targeting all ages in a fun, interactive way.

“People are at home but still want something to do and with the restricted movement that’s very hard, so this gives them a chance to keep moving … and it’s something positive to do in the morning,” enthused Joe.

He has seen lots of familiar faces from his regular classes but also lots of new faces keen to stave off the excess of Easter and the boredom of lockdown.

“Lots of the gyms are closed and people don’t have access to classes and things, so it’s really a forum for anyone to tap into and lots of people are tuning in to all sorts of different things online,” he said.

“In the beginning, because my kids are at home, I recorded the sessions, but then I changed to the live session and that’s really working well. It’s much more interactive and people can send in their playlists and things … it gives me a buzz, too,” added Joe.

Joe has included a number of online classes for older people and also for children’s sessions that families can do together. All can be accessed from the Fit To Go Bootcamp Facebook page.

Joe’s children Julia (6) and three-year-old Joey have even played a staring role in the classes from time to time!

“Oh they have appeared,” laughs Joe.

“It’s been great really, Julia is the one who picks out my clothes for the sessions and also picks out some of the playlists; she wanted ***Dance Monkey*** played yesterday,” he adds.

Joe has also tried a few different things to keep everyone motivated, including lots of physical challenges, bringing out the determination in all and they try to win that prize!

Last week, his ‘Sally Up’ squat challenge attracted hundreds of video entries from people of all ages.

“I’m getting some really great feedback from people and lots of interest, so we’ll definitely keep it going,” he said.