Bagenalstown man faces child porn and sex offence charges

A BAGENALSTOWN man appeared before Carlow District Court last Wednesday charged with child pornography and sexual offences.

The defendant is charged with engaging in a sexual act when a child was present at a location in Bagenalstown on 5 August 2017. He is charged with production of child pornography on the same date.

The defendant also faces a charge of knowingly distributing child pornography between August 2017 and September 2017.

He is charged with possession of child pornography, including photos and videos, on 25 September 2017.

The 49-year-old, who cannot be identified due to reporting restrictions, appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy last week.

Detective Garda Kieran Shields said gardaí had no objection to bail but requested several conditions: the defendant must not interact with children unless they are in the company of an adult; he must stay away from the internet, chat rooms and communication platforms; and he must not be in direct or indirect contact with the witnesses.

Judge Carthy consented to bail with conditions.

The director of public prosecutions had directed the defendant be sent forward for trial in a higher court and the case was adjourned for six weeks until 27 May for a book of evidence to be served.