Carlow Covid-19 cases now over 70

Carlow’s confirmed Covid-19 cases rose slightly on Sunday as the national figure topped 15,000.

They are now 71 confirmed cases of Covid-19, up two from Saturday, according to latest figures.

It’s hoped the week ahead will see fewer positive cases in Carlow following the rapid escalation of cases in recent weeks.

The Tinryland Covid-19 test centre is to remained close currently due to lack of demand.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that 39 people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

37 deaths located in the east, 2 in the west of the country

The deaths included 19 females and 20 males

The median age of today’s reported deaths is 84

29 people were reported as having underlying health conditions

There have now been 610 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland. A summary of all 610 deaths provided by the HPSC shows that;

346 (57%) of those who died were male, 264 (43%) were female

The age range is 23 – 105 years

The median age of those who died is 83

337 of these cases were admitted to hospital with 46 admitted to ICU

As of 11.15am Sunday 19 April, the HPSC has been notified of the following cases;

An additional 445 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by Irish laboratories

An additional 48 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported by a laboratory in Germany

With the latest figures from Germany included, there are now a total of 15,251 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday, 17 April (14,602 cases) reveals: