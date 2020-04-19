Co Kerry player scoops €9.8m Lotto jackpot

By Denise O’Donoghue

A lucky ticketholder in Co Kerry woke up €9.8m richer today following last night’s Lotto draw.

The National Lottery has appealed to Lotto players in Co. Kerry to check their tickets, one of which is worth €9,772,175

The winning numbers are: 04, 09, 15, 27, 29, 34 and bonus number 17.

“With a jackpot win of this amount, it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in so we will be announcing the winning store in the coming days,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“We encourage all of our Lotto players who purchased a ticket for Saturday’s Lotto draw to check their tickets carefully. If you are one of the lucky winners of any of last night’s big prizes, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie, and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize when it is safe to do so.”

Meanwhile, three players in Carlow, Dublin and Galway won a share of the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €109,359 after they each fell one number short of the jackpot. These three players will win €36,453 each.

These tickets were sold at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow, Co. Carlow, News N Choose in Loughrea, Co. Galway and the Spar store in Drimnagh, Dublin 12.

The National Lottery has reminded players that it has extended the period of time that winners can collect prizes to encourage people to stay at home and not require them to make any unnecessary journeys during the current public health emergency. Winners will have an extra three months in which they can claim their prize.