Local authority meetings on hold as legality of online meetings examined

Councils are awaiting a decision from the Government as to whether local authority meetings could be held online.

There are fears that if a vote takes place via Zoom or Skype, it could be challenged in court.

Local authority meetings are now on hold as they cannot adhere to social distancing guidelines within chambers.

Westmeath County Council hasn’t held a monthly meeting since February – Cathaoirleach Paddy Hill says no decisions have been made since then:

“All local authorities, certainly Westmeath, are waiting on further advice from the Department of Local Government in relation to meetings. That further advice, as of last week, we didn’t have,” he said.

“There is no issue which required a meeting, either in March or in April. Down the line, there probably will be issues so I suppose we have to await the advice from the Department of Local Government.”