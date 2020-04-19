Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of Brendan Byrne, Craanmore, Kildavin, Co Carlow peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of Mary and the late Patrick, brother of Sean, Tony, Ned, Breda, Lizzie, Mary, Bernadette, Matt, Tommy, DJ, Kathie and the late Pat and Susan. Sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Brendan rest in peace. Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Tuesday. Due to government and HSE restrictions, this will be a private funeral.