Recent Deaths In Carlow

Sunday, April 19, 2020

The death has occurred of Brendan Byrne, Craanmore, Kildavin, Co Carlow peacefully at St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of Mary and the late Patrick, brother of Sean, Tony, Ned, Breda, Lizzie, Mary, Bernadette, Matt, Tommy, DJ, Kathie and the late Pat and Susan. Sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Brendan rest in peace. Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Tuesday. Due to government and HSE restrictions, this will be a private funeral.

 

Filed under: ,

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow Covid-19 cases now over 70

Sunday, 19/04/20 - 6:11pm

Bagenalstown man faces child porn and sex offence charges

Sunday, 19/04/20 - 11:45am

Tullow Show cancelled

Sunday, 19/04/20 - 8:30am

Similar Articles

When hardy young men hit the road in Tullow

Sunday, 19/04/20 - 9:57am

Carlow artist in China describes live in lockdown

Saturday, 18/04/20 - 6:00am

90 years on from Carlow’s clash with Mayo in the Big Apple

Friday, 17/04/20 - 4:55pm