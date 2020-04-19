Simon Harris: New Covid-19 cases must drop before restrictions ‘tweaked’

The Health Minister says there has been a drop in the number of people admitted to hospital from Covid-19.

The number of people in hospitals has fallen to only 16% of cases, while 2.3% are in intensive care units.

New figures show another 41 people have died from the coronavirus in the Republic, bringing the death toll to 571.

An additional 630 new cases of the disease have been confirmed here, with another 148 cases from a German lab.

Minister Simon Harris says the number of new cases needs to be reduced before the Government can ease the restrictions.

“We have seen a flattening of the curve, there’s no doubt about that, but we need to see the number of new cases fall over the next two weeks, particularly as we get to the end of that two-week period,” he said.

“At that point then we’re going to have to have a common understanding as a country as to what the maximum threshold of new cases we could be able to see in our country if there was a tweaking of restrictions.”