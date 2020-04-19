Tullow Show cancelled

By Suzanne Pender

Tullow Agricultural Show has this weekend taken the tough decision to cancel their 2020 show due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement on their Facebook page the show committee said they had taken the very difficult decision to cancel based on recent advice by the Irish Shows Association (ISA), the government and health authorities.

“We, along with other ISA affiliates, have been closely monitoring the development of the pandemic and given the restrictions currently in place around mass gatherings we feel we have no other option but to cancel the show for this year,” the committee stated.

“With close consideration given to our sponsors, volunteers, exhibitors, trade stands, competitors and judges we feel this is the best decision to help #flattenthecurve

“We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to those already affected by the virus, businesses’ in difficulty and those less vulnerable. We also want to extend a massive thank you to those on the frontline, some of which are show committee members”.

The statement concluded; “we hope you and your loved ones keep safe and join us in 2021 for what we can promise will be an even bigger and better show”.