Burglary in Penny Lane

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí responded to a report of a burglary at a business premises on Penny Lane shortly after 4am in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The front window of the premises was smashed after the culprits threw a traffic cone through it. Some lose change was taken from behind the counter. A man, matching the description of the suspect as spotted on CCTV, was located in close proximity. He was found in possession of a quantity of lose change and equipment consistent with burglary. He was arrested and brought to Carlow Garda Station. Charges against him are pending.

Separately, a signficant amount of cash was stolen from a car parked at a business premises on Granby Row on Sunday morning between 1pm and 1.25pm. An envelope containing the cash was stolen from the door of the van, a white Fiat Ducato. Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.