Car crash victim dies

Monday, April 20, 2020

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision near Tullow in which a young woman in her 20s died.

The horrific accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 8 April at approximately 2am when a car left the road and collided with the corner of a house at the Rathoe Road/Castlemore Road intersection. Three occupants of the car (all in their 20s) were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition. A female in her 20s passed away yesterday afternoon, Sunday 19 April, as a result of her injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am on 8 April who witnessed the collision, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9161122, the garda confidential line (1800 666111) or any garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More News

Man charged after patrol car damaged when car fails to stop

Monday, 20/04/20 - 9:10pm

Carlovian’s €36k Lotto win

Monday, 20/04/20 - 8:42pm

Pubs and large public gatherings could be last to come back after Covid-19 crisis: Varadkar

Monday, 20/04/20 - 6:45pm