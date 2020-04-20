Car crash victim dies

By Elizabeth Lee

GARDAÍ have renewed their appeal for witnesses in relation to a fatal road traffic collision near Tullow in which a young woman in her 20s died.

The horrific accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 8 April at approximately 2am when a car left the road and collided with the corner of a house at the Rathoe Road/Castlemore Road intersection. Three occupants of the car (all in their 20s) were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition. A female in her 20s passed away yesterday afternoon, Sunday 19 April, as a result of her injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.15am on 8 April who witnessed the collision, particularly road users who may have dash-cam footage, to contact Tullow Garda Station on 059 9161122, the garda confidential line (1800 666111) or any garda station.