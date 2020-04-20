Carlovian’s €36k Lotto win

A CARLOW player was just one number short of winning a cool €9.7m in Saturday night’s Lotto.

The local person was joined by Lotto players in both Dublin and Galway in matching five numbers and the bonus ball.

The lucky trio will each win €36,453, sharing the €109,359 Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize.

The Carlow ticket was sold at Flynn’s Spar Garage in Tullow.

The winning €9,772,175 Lotto jackpot was bought in Co Kerry. This lucky ticketholder from the Kingdom is the fourth Lotto jackpot winner of 2020.

The winning numbers were 4, 9, 15, 27, 29, 34 and the bonus number was 17.