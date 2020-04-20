Carlow Covid-19 figures now at 78

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Carlow is now 78 according to figures released on Monday evening.

It represents an increase of seven from the previous figures while the number of confirmed cases in Carlow has doubled in the last week.

The National Public Health Emergency Team also announced 77 people has died, the highest number recorded in the country’s battle against the pandemic.

The total number of deaths now stands at 687.

There are now more than 15,652 people in the country confirmed with Covid-19.

