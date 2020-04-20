First responders broaden their remit

By Suzanne Pender

“WE really want everyone to know … please don’t be stuck if you need groceries, prescriptions, a newspaper … we are here and ready to go.”

That’s the message from Carlow Town Community First Responders (CFR), who are now supporting the people of Carlow in a whole new way since the pandemic started.

The group is currently working on behalf of Carlow County Council and Carlow gardaí, a big part of the team responding to the council’s confidential helpline 1800 814300.

“People have been fantastic,” said Maria Mynhardt of Carlow CFR. “All the shops in Carlow have been so helpful and so supportive.”

In fact, Carlow CFR volunteers have been overwhelmed by the response from members of the community, shop owners, management and staff as they carry out shopping for people who are currently cocooning to avoid Covid-19.

“When security at the supermarkets see us there in our high-viz jackets, they’ll often wave us through, because sometimes there can be really long queues. We’re so grateful, because you might have to get lots of things for three or four different people,” explained Maria.

“The absolute majority of people in these big long queues don’t mind … people are just so good, because you do feel a little bit guilty jumping the queue. From a volunteer’s perspective, I really want to thank people for their patience, we really do appreciate it. People have been so understanding; they’ve been fantastic,” said Maria.

On one occasion, a man queuing outside a Carlow supermarket started applauding Maria for her efforts, an incredibly kind gesture that sparked fellow shoppers to join in.

“I was absolutely mortified,” laughs Maria, “but it was lovely”.

At this stage, Carlow Town CFR have regular users of the service and efforts are made to team up the same cocooning or vulnerable person with the same volunteer to ensure greater confidentiality.

“Every single person our volunteers are calling to are just so grateful,” said Maria. “I got a call today from a woman who has been ringing us each week to get a newspaper on a Saturday and Sunday and she said to me ‘when all this is over, would you like to call over for a cup of tea; I’d like to give you a big hug and say thank you’, things like that would really choke you up and make it all worthwhile,” said Maria.

Carlow Town CFR is registered with the National Ambulance Service and in normal times responds to calls where there is suspected cardiac arrest, choking, strokes or chest pain.

The volunteers operate from 9pm on Friday to 9pm Sunday on a rota system and cover a radius of 8km from Carlow Post Office.