A man has appeared in court after a car failed to stop for gardaí in Waterford city over the weekend.

It was later stopped at Castletown at around 6.35pm yesterday evening and during the operation, a garda patrol car was damaged but nobody was injured.

A man in his early 20s, was arrested and taken to Waterford Garda station.

He has since been charged, released on bail and will appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court in June.