Recent Deaths In Carlow

The death has occurred of William (Willie) Meaney, The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow peacefully at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow. He will be sadly missed by his loving nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends. May Willie’s gentle soul rest in peace. Willie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, however, due to the current situation all funeral arrangements will be private. Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so by clicking on condolences below. A celebration of Willie’s life will take place at a later date.

The death has taken place of Mary (Moll) Kavanagh (née Mara), 24 Fr Cummins Park, Bagenalstown, Carlow who passed away peacefully on 19 April at her home surrounded by her adoring family. Beloved wife of John and loving mother to John-Paul, Stephen (Stan) and Maria. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends. The Kavanagh family would like to sincerely thank the Home Care Team for their wonderful care and support during Mary’s illness. May Mary rest in peace. In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.