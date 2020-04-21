100-year-old Andy has a magical party

By Elizabeth Lee

ANDY Byrne’s family stood beneath the bunting and the balloons and threw him the warmest of hugs and kisses across his garden in Coolkenno. He turned the magical age of 100 on Saturday, so he and his wife Teresa threw a party for well-wishers, with plenty of cake and lots of love emanating from their family homestead in Gould.

The couple have been cocooning since the lockdown, but that didn’t stop them from marking the special occasion with some of their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all at a safe distance, of course!

For the full story, see today’s Nationalist