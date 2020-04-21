Youngster writes chilling COVID story

Young author, Stephen O’Neill

Stephen O’Neill is a first year student in St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow. The thirteen-year-old lives in Graiguecullen with his mother, Leona Tynan, her partner, Gareth, and siblings, Shauntelle and Sophie. Stephen is currently working on a crime novel as he loves writing as a hobby. He told The Nationalist his ambition is to be “part of something big in the future, something that matters”.

Below is an excerpt of a short story he wrote about the Covid 19 virus and the importance of staying at home:

A WAKE-UP SLAP

BEN had just turned 14. He’d been hearing about Covid-19 non-stop every day for a couple months now.

He’d often see his mother watching speeches by the taoiseach about it. On a daily basis he’d hear his sisters talk about the number of new cases and deaths from the virus. On Friday 27 March, the taoiseach announced that the country was going on lockdown. He said people couldn’t meet up with friends and had to stay inside unless it was absolutely necessary. Ben heard the speech. He listened, but he didn’t care…

