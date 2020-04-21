Carlow gardaí forced to isolate after attack by Covid-19 man

THREE Carlow gardaí have been forced into self-isolation for two weeks after a detained man claimed to have Covid-19.

The gardaí are unable to resume their duties after dealing with an aggressive and intoxicated man who claimed to have the deadly virus in Carlow on Friday.

The man, aged in his 20s, first came to the attention of gardaí following a report of two males fighting at Browneshill on Friday morning. Gardaí responded, but it’s understood they were then attacked. The men were subdued and arrested before being brought to Carlow Garda Station.

However, one of them continued to behave aggressively, which included spitting. He told gardaí that he had Covid-19. Gardaí could not take any chances and immediately took the necessary precautions, including isolating the man in a cell. Gardaí dealing with the prisoner put on full protective suits, including masks and gloves.

Inspector Anthony Farrell told The Nationalist: “We have to take every precaution to look after people, including our own personnel. Our primary consideration is the safety of the people. As a precaution, three members have had to self-isolate.”

It’s understood the man self-diagnosed as Covid-19 and it is not known yet whether he is positive or not. Insp Farrell advised people who believe they have Covid-19 to seek medical assistance and not to leave their homes.

On Saturday, the man appeared before a special sitting of Carlow District Court flanked by gardaí in full protective clothing. He was transported the short distance from Carlow Garda Station in a garda van. He is charged with public order, assault and criminal damage offences and was remanded in custody to Cloverhill District Court.

He is set to appear before Kilkenny District Court by video link this week.