Carlow TD says PPE a top priority

FIANNA Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has said there needs to be a redoubling of efforts to get PPE to frontline staff.

She said that consignments coming from abroad need to be distributed fairly to all medical facilities and as quickly as possible.

She thanked members of the community in Carlow who had fundraised, donated and even made PPE from scratch so that frontline staff could be protected.

“This is a particularly difficult time for frontline staff across Carlow and Kilkenny. They are worried for their patients; they are worried about contracting the virus themselves and they are worried about spreading it to their loved ones,” she said.

“From the beginning of this pandemic there have been issues with a lack of PPE and it has contributed greatly to the stress and anxiety of those on the frontline. Despite big consignments arriving from abroad, I am hearing reports that supplies of PPE are patchy at best and they have been described to me as a ‘lucky dip’,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“We need to get PPE right. We have to protect our frontline workers who are integral to our health system. I understand the massive pressure on the system at the minute, but the minister should order a national stocktake of sorts, so that whether it be gowns or facemasks or gloves or sanitiser he can get what is needed to where it is needed most,” she concluded.