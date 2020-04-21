Carlow test centre closed due to ‘lack of demand’

THE Tinryland Covid-19 test centre is to remain closed “due to lack of demand” as Carlow recorded the largest rate of increase in the country.

The last test that was carried out at the facility in Tinryland GFC took place on Saturday 11 April. Now Carlovians awaiting tests are being directed to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny. Their numbers are in single digits, according to local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

The test centre had tested hundreds in its first week before slowing down dramatically. It tested 497 people altogether. The HSE said there is no current waiting list for tests in Carlow and the southeast. A shortage of test kits was highlighted as an issue in recent weeks, but the centre was closed last week due to “lack of demand”, according to deputy Murnane O’Connor.

The testing facility remains in Tinryland this week, but there was some confusion locally about what will happen next.

“At the minute, we are sitting in limbo. It’s been pretty much two weeks without testing. It’s hard to know what’s what,” said Tinryland GFC chairperson Bernard Mullen. “Is it nearly over? Are we over the worst of it? Everyone is waiting for someone higher up to make the call on it. We are fairly down the food chain on this. We’d be one of the last to know.”

Mr Mullen said the club was pleased to offer the facility for those who needed it. “If we never tested another person, all the better. It’s good news rather than bad news.”

As of Sunday night, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the county was 71. However, Carlow has seen the largest rate of increase in the country during April: from four to 71. Deputy Murnane O’Connor said the escalation was due to a backlog in testing and not to a spike in the spread of the disease.

Information released last week by the HSE also showed that the bulk of cases were in the Carlow town, Leighlinbridge and Bagenalstown areas. The information was taken on 14 April, when the number of cases in the county was 44.

It also showed multiple cases in the Tullow, Ballon and St Mullins areas, while cases were also confirmed along the borders with Laois, Kilkenny, Wicklow and Kildare.