Construction work to resume at Carlow site

Construction work is to recommence at a Bagenalstown site after it was deemed an essential project. The Department of Housing, Planning & local Government have agreed to designate certain social housing projects as essential projects within the meaning of the Covid-19 health regulations. To meet the criteria to qualify as essential projects they must be social housing related and suitable for completion within a short timeframe. Carlow County Council proposed works at Gleann na Bearu, Bagenalstown, Carlow for designation as an essential site, meaning that they can recommence on site at the earliest opportunity. Works will recommence works on site in the coming week.

All works on site will be required to adhere to the Public Health Guidelines Covid-19 as well as other relevant health and safety regulations, guidelines and protocols applicable to the construction sector and each site will be monitored to ensure that all requirements are met. Carlow County Council is to continue to submit applications where relevant.

Director of services Michael Brennan emphasised the importance of ensuring that “works can only proceed where all public health requirements are fully met. Applications have been made to recommence construction on other social housing construction sites around the county and Carlow County Council will ensure that construction starts again as soon as public health and government advice allow”.