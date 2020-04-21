Gardaí appeal for help in locating man, 52, missing from Dublin

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a man missing from Dublin.

Valerian Focsa, 52, was last seen on Thursday, April 16, in the Eccles Street area of Dublin 7.

He is described as being around 6 foot tall with a medium build.

He has fair hair and green eyes.

Valerian was last seen wearing a blue and white striped jumper, a black rain jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information on Valerian’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.