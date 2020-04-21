Gardaí seize €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine in Galway

Gardaí in Galway have seized €21,000 worth of suspected cocaine.

The seizure was made following a routine traffic stop in the Bushy Park area of the city at around 7pm yesterday.

Members of the Roads Policing unit stopped a car with two men in it.

The passenger, a man in his early 20s, got out of the car and fled on foot.

He was seen placing a white package into a gap in a wall.

The package was recovered and is believed to contain approximately €21,000 worth of cocaine, pending analysis.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 30s was given a roadside test which indicated the presence of opiates and cannabis.

A further sample has been sent for analysis.

Both men were arrested and detained at the North Western Regional Headquarters in Murrough, Co Galway under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The man in his 20s has been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The man in his 30s remains in custody.

Members of the Galway Drugs Unit conducted a follow up search arising from this matter but nothing was detected.