Grassroots no appetite for FF/FG coalition

TOP brass within Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in Co Carlow both face an uphill battle to secure party-faithful backing to their proposal for a coalition government.

The Nationalist this week spoke to a number of members from both parties, with some vehemently opposed to any coalition between the traditionally opposing sides. However, some did concede there was “political reality” given the unprecedented times and the need for stable government as the country faces into economic recession.

“I think it’s a complete disaster,” stated an emphatic cllr Fergal Browne (FG). “The fact is, we lost the election and we need to go into opposition now and work on rebuilding the party,” he insisted.

Cllr Browne stated that many of his party colleagues would hold a similar opinion and are totally opposed to going into coalition with Fianna Fáil, which would also need the backing of a third party and Independents.

“The vast majority of councillors I’ve been speaking to are against any possible deal. In my opinion, that would lead to a very unstable government that just isn’t workable,” he added.

It is understood the parliamentary party will have a significant say in Fine Gael’s acceptance of the deal.

Meanwhile, Carlow’s six Fianna Fáil councillors were this week contacted directly by Barry Cowen, the party’s spokesperson on public expenditure and reform, to ask for their opinions on the framework document released by FF and FG.

“I’ll have to wait and see something concrete. At the moment it’s only a framework document and there’s a lot more work and costings to be done,” cllr John McDonald (FF) told The Nationalist. “It’s all very vague at the moment.”

There is a strong belief among Fianna Fáil members that the opinions of grassroot members must be taken into account.

Hugh Conaghan, Fianna Fáil’s Carlow constituency delegate on the árd comhairle, insisted this week that he “cannot and will not pass any measure that denies the vote of our grassroots members.

“This is my seventh year serving on the national executive. I always gave our grassroots members a voice. I don’t intend to stop now.

“Whether for or against the FF/FG framework document, it is clear that if a programme for government is agreed, random consultation just isn’t good enough and undermines our corú. A postal vote is possible and shouldn’t be casually dismissed as not being feasible,” said Mr Conaghan.

He pointed out that the corú agus rialacha (constitution and rules) state that the membership of Fianna Fáil must vote on any proposed programme for government in advance of the parliamentary party entering such a government and that a special árd fheis should be called for this purpose.

“As a special árd fheis understandably cannot be held due to Covid-19 restrictions, we should instead facilitate an alternative postal vote. This isn’t an impossibility in our current situation and was demonstrated by the Labour Party doing the same for their leadership election,” said Mr Conaghan.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor stated this week that she is sending a letter to all Fianna Fáil members in the county to outline the draft framework. She confirmed that she has received many calls from party members expressing their opinions and concerns about the proposed coalition.

“We have to listen to our grassroots. If we learnt anything from this election, it was that,” she said. “They do deserve a say and I’ll be requesting that they have their say on our party conference call this week and with our party whip Seán Dargan.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor also expressed her belief that in these unprecedented times a stable government was vital and that the country simply couldn’t continue indefinitely with a caretaker government which is unable to legislate.

“The country has to come first and parties have to work together for the good of the country. The country needs stability as we face into very, very difficult times,” she insisted.